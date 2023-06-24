33pc discount on fare of all trains on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to provide relief to the passengers during the three days of Eid-ul-Adha in the form of 33 per cent discount in fare.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the reduction of fare facility would be available for all classes of all trains from June 29 to July 1.

The special discounted fare would not be applicable to Eid special trains.

The decision has been taken to facilitate the citizens on the auspicious day of Eid.