33rd Batch Completes Friends Of Police Internship Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The 33rd Batch on Friday completed the Friends of Police Internship Programme here at the Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters.

Students from various educational institutions participated in the two-week internship programme.

Senior police officers gave lectures to the students on various aspects of police work and policing.

Under the internship programme, the students were made aware of police station working, Police Service Center, front desk, various police apps, traffic police, legal and judicial proceedings.

They were also taken to visit Special Initiative Police Stations, Police Lines Headquarters, Command and Control Room, Traffic Headquarters, Police Service Center Liaquat Bagh and Legal Branch so that they could gain practical knowledge of policing.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the students and youth participating in the internship programme would be included in the police awareness campaigns.

The internship programme, he said, was aimed at making citizens, especially young students, helping in effective policing, crime prevention, drug control, traffic and other social problems and community policing.

DSP CRO Nadeem Malik at the concluding ceremony distributed certificates to the participants of the internship programme.

