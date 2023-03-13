33rd death anniversary of ex-AJK President Syed Ali Ahmed on Mar 21

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) Mar 13 (APP)::The 33rd death anniversary of former president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Ali Ahmed Shah will be commemorated on March 21, for which special ceremonies will be organised in Muzaffarabad.

Under the auspices of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society, a ceremony to mark the anniversary will be held at Mechanical Hall, Mirpur University of Science & Technology – City Campus at 10:30 a.m. on March 21.

MUST Varsity Vice Chancellor Brig (Retd.) Younis Javed will be the chief guest while the guest of honour will be Ali Raza Syed, Chairman of the Kashmir Council (European Union).

Born in 1901, Syed Ali Ahmed Shah got his Primary education in the old Mirpur city and later from the Mission school in Srinagar. He joined the British Indian army in 1923 as a Lieutenant. Later on, he performed an active role in the Kashmir freedom struggle after his retirement from 20-year British-India military service before and after 1947.

Late Syed Ali Ahmed Shah was awarded the title of Ghazi-e-Millat in acknowledgment of his great services to the Kashmir cause and for the progress and prosperity of the AJK. He remained the president of AJK from May 1950 to September 1951.