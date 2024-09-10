Open Menu

33rd Death Anniversary Of Jhara Pehalwan Being Observed Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM

33rd death anniversary of Jhara Pehalwan being observed today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The 33rd  death anniversary of renowned Pakistani professional wrestler Muhammad Zubair, better known as Jhara Pehlwan, is being observed on Tuesday.

Jhara, at the age of just 16, started wrestling internationally and was best known for defeating Japanese wrestler Inoki in 1979.

Jhara was one of Pakistan's leading wrestlers and remained undefeated in more than 60 domestic and international matches.

He was also given the titles of the Fakhar-e-Pakistan and Rustam-e-Pakistan.

He died at the young age of just 31 and was buried at Bhola wrestler’s wrestling ring on Mohni Road in Lahore.

