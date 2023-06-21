UrduPoint.com

33rd Management Course Delegation Visits DIG Office In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 10:06 PM

A delegation of the 33rd Management Course from the National Institute of Management Islamabad Wednesday visited the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office Hazara and met with DIG Tahir Ayub Khan and DPO Abbottabad Omar Tariq

ASP Cantt.

Police Station Abbottabad Ihtizaz Arif briefed the participating officers about the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the initiatives taken for public facilitation, crime prevention, developmental projects, and security of foreigners, traffic management system, and current challenges faced by the police.

DIG Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, and DPO Abbottabad, Omar Tariq, provided detailed information in response to the questions raised by the participants of the delegation.

DIG Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, presented a shield to the Senior Coordinator Zobia Masood on behalf of Hazara Police, while SSP Omar Riaz from NIM Islamabad presented a shield to DIG Hazara.

