33rd PNEC Convocation Ceremony Held

33rd PNEC Convocation Ceremony held

The 33rd Convocation Ceremony of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) was held here on Monday where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The 33rd Convocation Ceremony of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) was held here on Monday where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The Naval Chief conferred 317 graduates with PhD, Masters and Bachelor's degrees whereas 34 medals were also awarded to students in various academic disciplines for outstanding performances, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

While addressing the audience, Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan Navy's commitment to train its officers at par with regional and international navies.

The Naval Chief extended his heartiest felicitations to the graduating students for earning honours and distinctions for their outstanding performance in academics.

In his welcome address, Commandant PNEC Commodore Kamran Ahmed highlighted that PNEC was imparting quality education in the field of engineering and its graduates were spread across the globe in top organizations of the world.

He also apprised the audience that team of PNEC participated in five international and four national competitions and won laurels for Pakistan.

The convocation ceremony was attended by officials of defence forces, civil organizations and parents of the graduating students.

