Open Menu

33rd SMC Delegation Visits RCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

33rd SMC delegation visits RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation headed by Ms Sameena Fayyaz, Director Staff of the 33rd Senior Management Course (SMC) along with faculty members from the National Institute of Management, (NIM), Lahore visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on their Inland study tour here Tuesday.

The visit was part of the National Institute of Management Course aiming at capacity building and a better understanding of national issues and interacting with the key decision makers and Institutions.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq along with Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh welcomed the participants and briefed them about the activities of RCCI and further expressed the Chamber's policies and initiatives for enhancing business ties and economy.

He informed the delegation that RCCI had also signed MOUs with more than 27 universities aiming to promote entrepreneurship.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Visit Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies ..

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies, initiatives to support gover ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA emplo ..

Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA employees in housing loan installme ..

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Techno ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

53 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declara ..

Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declarations in 6 months with 10% gro ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

1 hour ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

2 hours ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan