33rd SMC delegation visits RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation headed by Ms Sameena Fayyaz, Director Staff of the 33rd Senior Management Course (SMC) along with faculty members from the National Institute of Management, (NIM), Lahore visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on their Inland study tour here Tuesday.

The visit was part of the National Institute of Management Course aiming at capacity building and a better understanding of national issues and interacting with the key decision makers and Institutions.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq along with Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh welcomed the participants and briefed them about the activities of RCCI and further expressed the Chamber's policies and initiatives for enhancing business ties and economy.

He informed the delegation that RCCI had also signed MOUs with more than 27 universities aiming to promote entrepreneurship.