33rd SMC starts at NIM Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The 33rd Senior Management Course (SMC) started here at the National Institute of Management (NIM) on Thursday.

Director General, NIM, Captain (R) Usman Gul while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the SMC said that civil servants should modify their attitudes, skills and knowledge to tackle the modern management challenges and changing governance culture.

He said the civil servants must rise above political and ethnic affiliations for effective implementation of the constitution, rule of law and achievement of economic development goals.

DG NIM urged the training participants to follow the best practices of the bureaucracies around the world, which are refashioning themselves to achieve performance standards compatible with the private and corporate entities in terms of service delivery and output.

While underlining the importance of policy formulation processes, Usman Gul advised the trainee officers to optimally benefit from the training modules and equip themselves with the latest techniques of policy analysis and evidence-based decision making.

He said the officers must be able to recommend policies and implementable strategies to augment and promote Pakistan's national interests in order to enhance the quality of life of fellow citizens.

DG NIM said this will enable the government to provide leadership for good governance by creating an ecosystem conducive for vibrant private entrepreneurial activities.

At the end, DG Usman Gul reassured the trainee officers that during the 16 weeks of training, NIM Peshawar will provide the best possible training resources and a conducive and enabling environment for the participants to widen their knowledge base and broaden their mental horizons.