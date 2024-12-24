33th parents day ceremony held in Cadets college Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Larkana (APP) Cadet College boys and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Girls Cadet College Larkana organized the 33rd Parents' Day ceremony on Tuesday.

Syed Abbas Hassan, father of martyred cadet Captain Haider Abbas, Principal Cadet College Larkana Retired Brigadier Ghulam Raza were participated as chief guests while teachers, students, parents and dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Soldiers of the Pakistan Army participated in the ceremony, soldiers of the armed forces presented a guard of honor to the chief guest, and the cadets unfurled the flag of the Champion House during the ceremony.

The students demonstrated their skills through karate show, gymnastic show and received great praise from the participants.

Larkana Fatima House was declared as the champion and the best cadet of the year Aliza on the occasion of the 33rd annual Parents' Day of Cadet College Larkana.

Father of Shaheed Captain Hyder Abass Siad," I am present, standing with the sons of Cadet College boys and daughters of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Girls Cadet College Larkana in their parade, I am convinced that Cadet College Larkana has played an important role in the best training of the sons and daughters of the nation and the presence of these students has added to the splendor of the event.

The activities of these cadets reminded him of the passion of his son Syed Haider Abbasi".

He said that the cadet college is not only an institution, but also a center of character and discipline.

He said that in today's ceremony, two institutions Cadet College Larkana and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Girls Cadet College have shown the strength of their unity which is a ray of hope with the cooperation between the two institutions.

"It proves that we have sons and daughters.stand on the verge of building a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan. He has the honor of serving in other fields as well, apart from this, Major Mujahid Ali Mirani Shaheed, College Captain Shahid Bashir and Captain Haider Abbas Shaheed are among those who sacrificed their lives in national defense. This year our cadets passed SSC II, HSC II and FSC examinations with 100% results with 103 Alpha plus, 30 alpha grades. Apart from this, Cadet College Larkana won the honor of becoming the champion in the Inter-Cadet College sports Championship.

The college principal thanked the members of the board of governors, district administration, rangers, police and other institutions and also presented awards.