34 arrested for removing garbage from remains of sacrificial animals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as 34 accused have been arrested on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, for reportedly removing garbage from the remains of sacrificial animals in different areas of the metropolis.

The actions were taken in line with the orders of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in this regard, said a spokesman of the mayor of Karachi Thursday.

According to the police authorities, all the arrested accused are foreign nationals. They were disposing of garbage from the remains of sacrificial animals, he added.

He also told that Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has issued clear directives that no one will be allowed to spoil the environment of the city. Strict action will be taken against those involved in littering.