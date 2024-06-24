Open Menu

34 Arrested In Search Operation In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

34 arrested in search operation in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A search operation conducted within the territorial limits of Kohat Mills Police Station led to the arrest of 34 suspects, including 6 facilitators, and the recovery of weapons on Monday.

As per details, the search operation, led by SHO Mills Area Mir Afzal, took place in Mirozai, Khattak Colony, and Ashiq Colony.

During the operation, police recovered 2 Kalashnikovs, 1 rifle, 3 pistols, and dozens of cartridges from the detained

individuals.

All suspects were taken to Mills Area Police Station for investigation, and cases were registered against those found in possession of arms.

APP/azq/378

