34 Beggars Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 07:33 PM

The Rawalpindi Police in their operation against professional beggars on Wednesday managed to net 34 beggars from different areas

According to a district police spokesman, on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad took action against professional beggars and arrested 34 beggars from different areas.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard and conducting raids in different areas to end this menace.

