34 beggars arrested

The Rawalpindi Police in their operation against professional beggars on Wednesday managed to net 34 beggars from different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in their operation against professional beggars on Wednesday managed to net 34 beggars from different areas.

According to a district police spokesman, on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad took action against professional beggars and arrested 34 beggars from different areas.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard and conducting raids in different areas to end this menace.