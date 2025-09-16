34 Beggars Arrested In Ongoing Drive Against Professional Begging
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A campaign against professional beggars is underway in Karachi on the directives of Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi.
Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jafar, in a report submitted to the Commissioner on Tuesday, said that 34 beggars were arrested over the past two days in District East and handed over to Edhi Home for rehabilitation.
According to details, Assistant Commissioner Gulshan-e-Iqbal led an operation removing tents of beggars set up under a bridge. Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad arrested four beggars on Alamgir Road, while another 12 beggars and drug addicts were picked up in the Ferozabad subdivision and shifted to Edhi Home.
In Gulzar-e-Hijri, 13 beggars were also taken into custody and handed over to Edhi.
Commissioner Hassan Naqvi has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to intensify and better coordinate the campaign. He also directed them to ensure that beggars are rehabilitated through food, shelter, and skills training so they can play a constructive role in society.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab25 seconds ago
-
34 beggars arrested in ongoing drive against professional begging25 seconds ago
-
Labourer die, two injured in Katlang landslide27 seconds ago
-
Nine shops sealed over profiteering30 seconds ago
-
Sindh University ASRB Approves PhD, MPhil Degrees for 85 Scholars10 minutes ago
-
UNICEF Sindh organises awareness session on HPV vaccine for staff10 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss illegal mining, coal plant issues10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes one-day emergency training for school students10 minutes ago
-
Digitalization of Vehicle Registration saves Rs. 216 m in environment cost, ensures transparency10 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad hosts International Literacy Day, Pledges to advance Non-Formal and Digital Education10 minutes ago
-
Door-to-door collection under SQP to improve cleanliness situation in Quetta: Commissioner20 minutes ago
-
Students to access answer sheets along with re-totalling20 minutes ago