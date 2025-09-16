34 beggars arrested in ongoing drive against professional begging

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A campaign against professional beggars is underway in Karachi on the directives of Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi.

Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jafar, in a report submitted to the Commissioner on Tuesday, said that 34 beggars were arrested over the past two days in District East and handed over to Edhi Home for rehabilitation.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Gulshan-e-Iqbal led an operation removing tents of beggars set up under a bridge. Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad arrested four beggars on Alamgir Road, while another 12 beggars and drug addicts were picked up in the Ferozabad subdivision and shifted to Edhi Home.

In Gulzar-e-Hijri, 13 beggars were also taken into custody and handed over to Edhi.

Commissioner Hassan Naqvi has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to intensify and better coordinate the campaign. He also directed them to ensure that beggars are rehabilitated through food, shelter, and skills training so they can play a constructive role in society.