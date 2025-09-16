Open Menu

34 Beggars Arrested In Ongoing Drive Against Professional Begging

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM

34 beggars arrested in ongoing drive against professional begging

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A campaign against professional beggars is underway in Karachi on the directives of Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi.

Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jafar, in a report submitted to the Commissioner on Tuesday, said that 34 beggars were arrested over the past two days in District East and handed over to Edhi Home for rehabilitation.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Gulshan-e-Iqbal led an operation removing tents of beggars set up under a bridge. Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad arrested four beggars on Alamgir Road, while another 12 beggars and drug addicts were picked up in the Ferozabad subdivision and shifted to Edhi Home.

In Gulzar-e-Hijri, 13 beggars were also taken into custody and handed over to Edhi.

Commissioner Hassan Naqvi has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to intensify and better coordinate the campaign. He also directed them to ensure that beggars are rehabilitated through food, shelter, and skills training so they can play a constructive role in society.

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

2 hours ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

2 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

3 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

3 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

3 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

4 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

4 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan