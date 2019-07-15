UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

34 Booked Over Water Theft In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

34 booked over water theft in Sargodha

Irrigation authorities caught thirty four farmers involved in water theft across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) -:Irrigation authorities caught thirty four farmers involved in water theft across the district.

Police source Monday said the Irrigation authorities conducted raids at Khursheedpur, Dhudhian, Saida Kamboh, chak 73/NB and others areas of the district and caught 34 farmers over illegally watering their farms from government canals.

Those were: Akbar, Mumtaz, Aziz Khan, Muhammad Ejaz, Ashraf, Muhammad Ameer and others.

On the reports of authorities, police registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Police Water Saida From Government

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan ..

10 minutes ago

22 killed, 7 injured, perishing of over 200 reside ..

10 minutes ago

Drawing workshop at Alhamra Art Museum begins in L ..

4 minutes ago

Construction Worker Killed in PKK-Orchestrated Bom ..

4 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to up-grade vulnerable railway l ..

4 minutes ago

Five held as police expedites crackdown against ma ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.