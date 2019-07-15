34 booked over water theft in Sargodha

Irrigation authorities caught thirty four farmers involved in water theft across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) -:Irrigation authorities caught thirty four farmers involved in water theft across the district.

Police source Monday said the Irrigation authorities conducted raids at Khursheedpur, Dhudhian, Saida Kamboh, chak 73/NB and others areas of the district and caught 34 farmers over illegally watering their farms from government canals.

Those were: Akbar, Mumtaz, Aziz Khan, Muhammad Ejaz, Ashraf, Muhammad Ameer and others.

On the reports of authorities, police registered separate cases.