34 Booked Over Water Theft In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 05:38 PM

34 booked over water theft in Sargodha

The irrigation authorities have caught another 34 farmers involved in water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : The irrigation authorities have caught another 34 farmers involved in water theft.

Police sourcse said on Saturday that raids were conducted at villages including Ghullah Pur, Bakhuwla, Noorwla, Chak 159/NB and other areas of the district and caught accused red-handed stealing canal water.

Those arrested were identified as Ashiq, Nadeem, Rasheed Ahmad, Nasrullah, Mudassar Huaasin, Aslam Habib, Noor Hayat, Khizar Hayat, Ghulam Dastgir, Sikandar Nawaz, Muhammad Hayat, Irshad, Suleman and others.

Police have registered separate cases.

