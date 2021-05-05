34 business centers sealed over Corona SOPs violation

The district administration has launched a crackdown against violators of Corona SOPs and sealed 34 business centers across the district during last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The district administration has launched a crackdown against violators of Corona SOPs and sealed 34 business centers across the district during last 24 hours.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin raided and sealed 22 business points.Around Rs 3,51,000 fine was also imposed to SOPs violators.

13 buses were also impounded while Rs 35,000 fine was imposed to violators.

The awareness drive to sensitize citizenship from coronavirus was continued by district administration, Pak Army, Rangers and police.

The face masks were distributed among citizens at Gulgasht chowk and administration of big shopping malls and stores were directed strict implementation on Corona SOPs.