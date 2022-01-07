A total of 34 corona patients are under treatment in two major hospitals of the city including Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar here on Friday, said a health official here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :A total of 34 corona patients are under treatment in two major hospitals of the city including Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar here on Friday, said a health official here.

Giving detail about the present corona situation, he said the Khyber Teaching Hospital allotted 122 beds for the corona patients wherein 21 corona patients are admitted and currently under treatment. He said the hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients and 6 patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are in intensive care.

He said five patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU and allocated a low amount of oxygen to 31 beds wherein 10 patients are being treated. He said two patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours and only 101 beds of Corona are left vacant in the hospital.

However, in Lady Reading Hospital, the number of corona virus patients has risen to 13, Spokesman of LRH Muhammad Asim informed. He said, 2 patients admitted in ICU while two new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.