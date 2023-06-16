UrduPoint.com

34 'criminals' Arrested

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

34 'criminals' arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The police arrested 34 alleged criminals during an ongoing crackdown across the district, here on Friday.

Police said that in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the teams of different police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and arrested three proclaimed offenders, who were wanted by the police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The teams arrested two court absconders, seven drug-peddlers and nine illegal weapon holders, besides recovering 100-litre liquor, 410-gram hashish, seven pistols and bullets.

Meanwhile, police apprehended eight kite-sellers with kites and chemical string, one gambler with stake money while four others were held for decanting LPG (liquified petroleum gas) illegally.

The arrested accused were identified as - Aslam, Akram, Inaam, Waqar, Wasim, Wasif, Wajid, Wakeel, Mujeeb, Muneeb, Nouman, Suleman, Asif, Aqeel, Naveed, Kamran, Kaleem, Saleem, Bilal, Basit, Bashir and others .

Separate cases were registered with police stations concerned.

