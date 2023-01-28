34 criminals arrested during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 34 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested four notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended four court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, eight drug peddlers were arrested with 18 litre liquor, two bottles of imported wine, 1.

240 kg Hashish and 21 grams Ice while two illegal weapon holders were arrested with two pistols and rounds, police sources added.

Police have also apprehended five gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling material from them while nine drivers were held for over speeding, one arrested for illegally refilling LPG and a professional beggar was also arrested by the police.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.