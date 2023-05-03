UrduPoint.com

34 Criminals Arrested During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 11:27 PM

34 criminals arrested during crackdown

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 34 criminals during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 34 criminals during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three notorious proclaimed offenders who wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also apprehended two court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, seven drug peddlers and nine illegal weapon holders were arrested with 100-litre liquor, 410-gram Hashish, seven pistols and rounds respectively.

Police have also apprehended eight kite sellers with kites and chemical string, one gambler with stake money while four others were held for illegally refilling LPG.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.

Related Topics

LPG Police Robbery Money Criminals Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Fed Hikes US Rates 10th Time Since Pandemic-End, S ..

Fed Hikes US Rates 10th Time Since Pandemic-End, Signals Pause in June

11 minutes ago
 RPO inaugurates two driving schools

RPO inaugurates two driving schools

8 minutes ago
 FGIR team inspects Khanpur-Multan section

FGIR team inspects Khanpur-Multan section

5 minutes ago
 New US Military Package for Ukraine Valued at $300 ..

New US Military Package for Ukraine Valued at $300Mln - Blinken

5 minutes ago
 Media's role pertinent in shaping democratic count ..

Media's role pertinent in shaping democratic country, political direction: Naz B ..

5 minutes ago
 Brazil police raid Bolsonaro's home, seize phone

Brazil police raid Bolsonaro's home, seize phone

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.