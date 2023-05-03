34 criminals arrested during crackdown

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 34 criminals during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 34 criminals during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three notorious proclaimed offenders who wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also apprehended two court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, seven drug peddlers and nine illegal weapon holders were arrested with 100-litre liquor, 410-gram Hashish, seven pistols and rounds respectively.

Police have also apprehended eight kite sellers with kites and chemical string, one gambler with stake money while four others were held for illegally refilling LPG.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.