34 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

Police arrested 34 criminals including four proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Police arrested 34 criminals including four proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers during last 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that in a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested 4 proclaimed offenders during raids from various areas.

The police also apprehended 22 outlaws at police pickets and recovered 17 pistols, 1 carbine and 4 guns from their possession.

During operation against drug peddling, police teams arrested 8 drug peddlers and seized 6.7 kg hashish and 155 liters liquor from their possession.

The accused are Irfan, Ihsan, Muhammad Ali, Rashid, Ziaullah, Ilyas Masih and Sajjad Masih.