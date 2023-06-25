Open Menu

34 'criminals' Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 01:40 PM

34 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The police have arrested 34 alleged criminals during an ongoing crackdown across the district, according to a release issued here on Sunday.

A spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested three proclaimed offenders, who were wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The teams arrested two court absconders, seven drug-peddlers and nine illegal weapon holders, besides recovering 100-litre liquor, 410-gram hashish, seven pistols and bullets.

Meanwhile, the police arrested eight kite-sellers with kites and chemical-coated string, one gambler with stake money while four others were held for decanting liquified petroleum gas (LPG) illegally.

The arrested alleged criminals were identified as Aslam, Akram, Inaam, Waqar, Wasim, Wasif, Wajid, Wakeel, Mujeeb, Muneeb, Nouman, Suleman, Asif, Aqeel, Naveed, Kamran, Kaleem, Saleem, Bilal, Basit, Bashir, Naeem, Nouman, Suleman, Ali, Ghafaar, Ghafoor and others.

Separate cases were registered with police stations concerned.

Related Topics

LPG Police Robbery Money Criminals Gas Sunday Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research In ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research Institute to foster innovation a ..

26 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acce ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

41 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

12 hours ago
MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

12 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

15 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

16 hours ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

17 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan