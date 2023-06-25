34 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The police have arrested 34 alleged criminals during an ongoing crackdown across the district, according to a release issued here on Sunday.

A spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested three proclaimed offenders, who were wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The teams arrested two court absconders, seven drug-peddlers and nine illegal weapon holders, besides recovering 100-litre liquor, 410-gram hashish, seven pistols and bullets.

Meanwhile, the police arrested eight kite-sellers with kites and chemical-coated string, one gambler with stake money while four others were held for decanting liquified petroleum gas (LPG) illegally.

The arrested alleged criminals were identified as Aslam, Akram, Inaam, Waqar, Wasim, Wasif, Wajid, Wakeel, Mujeeb, Muneeb, Nouman, Suleman, Asif, Aqeel, Naveed, Kamran, Kaleem, Saleem, Bilal, Basit, Bashir, Naeem, Nouman, Suleman, Ali, Ghafaar, Ghafoor and others.

Separate cases were registered with police stations concerned.