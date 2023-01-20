UrduPoint.com

34 Criminals Held

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

34 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 34 criminals and recovered narcotics and other valuables from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested thirty four criminals and recovered 1055 liters liquor, 856 gram hashish, 14 pistols, 18 guns and 856 bullets and other valuables from their possession.

The accused were identified as Usama, Usman, Talha, Khaleel, Kamran, Aslam, Junaid, Jameel, Rehaan, Shafique, Akraam Ali, Muraad, Rehman, Allah Ditta, Qasim, Naeem, Jahangir, Saleem, Yousaf, Naseer, Jaber, Jaffer,Qayyum,Baqir, Yasean and others.

The outlaws were involved in cattle, bike lifting, pick pocketing and drug peddling.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

20 minutes ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability&#039;

21 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

51 minutes ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private ..

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google: FM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.