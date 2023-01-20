34 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 34 criminals and recovered narcotics and other valuables from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested thirty four criminals and recovered 1055 liters liquor, 856 gram hashish, 14 pistols, 18 guns and 856 bullets and other valuables from their possession.

The accused were identified as Usama, Usman, Talha, Khaleel, Kamran, Aslam, Junaid, Jameel, Rehaan, Shafique, Akraam Ali, Muraad, Rehman, Allah Ditta, Qasim, Naeem, Jahangir, Saleem, Yousaf, Naseer, Jaber, Jaffer,Qayyum,Baqir, Yasean and others.

The outlaws were involved in cattle, bike lifting, pick pocketing and drug peddling.

Further investigation was underway.