34 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 34 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender 9 drug pushers and recovered 0.

2 kg hashish and 145 liters liquor from their possession.

The police also held 18 gamblers with stake money of Rs 69,630.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 persons and recovered 5 pistols andone rifle from them.

Further investigation was underway.