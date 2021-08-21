34 criminals held, contraband seized

Police have arrested 34 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 34 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police on Saturday, the raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders (POs) and 16 drug pushers and recovered 1.

9 kg hashish and 24 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 16 persons and recovered 13 pistols, one rifle and 2 guns from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.