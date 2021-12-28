UrduPoint.com

34 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:44 PM

Police on Tuesday arrested 34 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested 34 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 13 drug pushers and recovered 5.

08 Kg hashish and 73 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 7 gamblers and recovered Rs. 4,290 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 13 persons and recovered 11 pistols, one rifle and one gun from them.

