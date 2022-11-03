UrduPoint.com

34 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 11:37 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 34 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and 24 drug pushers and recovered 26.

45 kg hashish, 229 grams ice and 299 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 8 persons and recovered 6 pistols, 2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.

