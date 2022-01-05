34 criminals held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 34 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police nabbed 14 drug pushers and recovered a total of 5.7 kg hashish and 127 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 20 people and recovered 17 pistols,a gun, a rifle, a Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.