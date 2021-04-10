34 criminals held with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 34 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown.

In line with special directives of City Police Officers (CPO), the police launched crackdown against criminals and arrested 34 criminals including nine drug peddlers, one illegal weapon holder, seven gamblers, two kite sellers, six proclaimed offenders and four court absconders.

Police have also recovered 34 litre liquor, 2.135 kg Hashish, one pistol, rounds, 115 kites, chemical thread and stake money Rs 17,500 from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.