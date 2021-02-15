34 criminals held with drugs, weapons in Multan

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 34 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 34 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer mahboon Rasheed mian, police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested six drug peddlers.

Police have recovered 1.

510 kg Hashish and 195 litre liquor from their possession and also unearthed a distillery during the crackdown.

The police also arrested three illegal weapon holders, one kite seller, 10 proclaimed offenders, nine Court absconders and another outlaw for illegally refilling LPG.

Police have recovered 100 kites, three pistols, rounds and chemical thread from the arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations.