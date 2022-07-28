UrduPoint.com

34 Criminals Including 9 POs Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 09:09 PM

34 criminals including 9 POs held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 34 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 8 drug pushers and recovered 2.

4 kg hashish and 57 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 17 persons and recovered13 pistols, one rifle, one revolver, one gun, and one kalashnikov from their possession.

