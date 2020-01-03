34 dacoits held for snatching cash, valuables at gunpoint: DIG

Islamabad police have busted eight gangs comprising 34 criminals involved in snatching valuables and cash at gunpoint and recovered cash worth Rs. 28.9 million, gold ornaments, cell phones, vehicles and weapons from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):Islamabad police have busted eight gangs comprising 34 criminals involved in snatching valuables and cash at gunpoint and recovered cash worth Rs. 28.9 million, gold ornaments, cell phones, vehicles and weapons from them.

Addressing a press conference here at Rescue 15 on Friday, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said these criminals also included Afghan nationals who used to decamp Afghanistan after committing crime here.

Giving details, he said seven criminals of a notorious `Satti Gang' were arrested who looted cash of Post Office in Rawal Town. Police recovered looted cash Rs. 5.6 million, weapons, vehicle and bikes used in this dacoity incident, he maintained.

He said another gang including three Afghan nationals was busted which looted a house at `Orchard Scheme' in Khana area after making house inmates hostage at gunpoint. The DIG (Operations) said national and foreign currency, imported weapons, gold ornaments and watches worth Rs. 12.1 million were recovered from them.

Four street criminals of another gang were held and mobile phones, cash worth Rs. 250,000 were recovered from them. A device used to change IMEI number of mobile phones was also recovered from one of the accused of this gang identified as Abrar.

He said four maids were also held who used to loot houses after giving intoxicating material to the inmates while cash and gold ornaments worth Rs. 5.1 million were recovered from them. Another burglar gang comprising three criminals was busted while valuables including laptops, gold ornaments worth Rs. 0.95 million were recovered from it.

The DIG (Operations) further said four accused were held who used to snatch cash from account holders of Habib Bank, Khanna Branch. Police also recovered Rs. 400,000 and motorbike from them. They also confessed to strike in various areas of Cantt Police Station, Rawalpindi and killing a person, Usman after snatching American dollars from him.

Another gang committing dacoities at houses had been also busted, the DIG (Operations) said and cash, gold ornaments worth Rs. 1.2 million were recovered from them.

He said that five persons snatching valuables from people on Islamabad Highway had been also arrested and three 30 bore pistols, two daggers and bikes were recovered from them.

The DIG said further investigation was underway from the nabbed persons while their physical remand had been obtained from the concerned courts.