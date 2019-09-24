UrduPoint.com
34 Dengue Fever Cases Detected In Hyderabad Division During 2019

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:28 PM

34 dengue fever cases detected in Hyderabad division during 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :More than 34 cases of Dengue fever have been detected in Hyderabad division during first 9 months of current year-2o19.

According to reports, 20 Dengue fever cases have been detected in Hyderabad district since January to September 2019, while 4 cases in Jasmhoro, 3 in Thatta, two each in Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Dadu and one in Badin district.

No death has been reported in Hyderabad division due to dengue fever in the current year, doctors said and feared an alarming increase in dengue fever because of inappropriate measures of cleanliness in the city areas.

Dengue fever is a mosquito borne viral disease that is rapidly spreading in Pakistan. It is caused by the Dengue virus and is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito.

According to medical experts personal protection and the environmental management of mosquitoes are important in preventing this illness.

