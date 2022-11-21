UrduPoint.com

34 Dengue Patients Admitted To Allied Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM

34 dengue patients admitted to allied hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 34 patients were admitted to three hospitals in the city, out of which 28 tested positive while the remaining results were being processed.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, Monday informed that 13 patients were admitted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), 12 to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ), and nine to the Holy Family Hospital. He added that out of the total diagnosed with dengue positives, 19 belonged to Rawalpindi.

Dr. Sajjad informed around eight more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,712.

The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 20 FIRs, sealed six premises, issued Challans to 19, notices to 716, and a fine of Rs 532,000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs in various areas of the district during the last week.

Dr. Sajjad added that dengue cases were decreasing with turning weather cool which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Benazir Bhutto Fine Rawalpindi Family

Recent Stories

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

1 hour ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

2 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.