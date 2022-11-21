34 dengue patients admitted to allied hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 34 patients were admitted to three hospitals in the city, out of which 28 tested positive while the remaining results were being processed.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, Monday informed that 13 patients were admitted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), 12 to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ), and nine to the Holy Family Hospital. He added that out of the total diagnosed with dengue positives, 19 belonged to Rawalpindi.

Dr. Sajjad informed around eight more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,712.

The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 20 FIRs, sealed six premises, issued Challans to 19, notices to 716, and a fine of Rs 532,000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs in various areas of the district during the last week.

Dr. Sajjad added that dengue cases were decreasing with turning weather cool which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.