Open Menu

34 Factories Sealed During Anti-smog Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

34 factories sealed during anti-smog drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Assistant Director Environment Atif Imran said on Thursday that 34 industrial units were sealed, 20 were served warning notices, 43 owners were booked and Rs 3.9 million fine was imposed on various others during inspection of 126 small and large industrial units in the district during the last two weeks.

He said the anti-smog squads were conducting raids at industrial units, brick-kilns, rural areas, besides checking of fitness of big and small vehicles to minimise air pollution.

He said that a total 169 brick kilns were checked, out of which 60 were sealed, 40 were served warnings, 69 owners were booked and a fine of Rs 5.

4 million was imposed.

In a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, fitness of 696 buses, trucks, vans, cars, rickshaws was checked during the period and 150 challans of vehicles were issued to drivers besides imposition of Rs 238,000 fine on them, he said.

A vehicle was also impounded and cases were registered against 9 others. The assistant director requested citizens to avoid burning residue of crops and garbage to prevent air pollution.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Vehicle Million

Recent Stories

Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab- ..

Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

16 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongsi ..

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa opts to bat first against Aus ..

3 hours ago
 Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's ..

Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's T20I Role

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

5 hours ago
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

17 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

17 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan