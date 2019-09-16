UrduPoint.com
34 Fuel Stations Challaned For Not Making Fire Fighting Arrangements In Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Civil Defence, during a crackdown on the CNG stations and petrol pumps in different areas of the district to inspect fire safety measures, has challaned 34 fuel stations during last 15 days for not making fire fighting arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Civil Defence, during a crackdown on the CNG stations and petrol pumps in different areas of the district to inspect fire safety measures, has challaned 34 fuel stations during last 15 days for not making fire fighting arrangements.

Talking to APP, Civil Defence Chief Officer Talib Hussain said the department was making all out efforts to ensure safety of the citizens and conducting raids to inspect fire safety measures at commercial buildings including CNG stations and petrol pumps.

He said the Civil Defence teams also imposed fines amounting to Rs 702,000 on the rules violators while notices were issued to the owners to improve fire safety arrangements.

He informed that the CNG stations and petrol pumps, not complying the directives of Punjab Home Department for fire safety equipment, would be sealed as per directions of the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Talib Hussain said the Civil Defence was taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said the department was conducting raids to inspect all educational institutions, factories, hotels, petrol stations, CNG stations, wedding halls, vehicle showrooms, high-rise buildings, plazas and issuing notices to those failed to adopt fire safety measures.

