34 Gamblers Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 09:05 PM
Police arrested 34 suspects for betting on a cockfight and cricket match in the city and registered a case against them
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Police arrested 34 suspects for betting on a cockfight and cricket match in the city and registered a case against them.
According to a press release issued by DPO office on Tuesday, while acting on a tip-off, the Urban Area police conducted a raid and arrested red-handed 34 gamblers while betting on a cockfight and a cricket match, and recovered over Rs80,000 stake money, 29 mobile phones,10 motorcycles besides four roosters used for gambling from them.
A case has been registered against the suspects under the provisions of the Gambling Act and investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth
22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur
Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener
Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smooth conduct of Matric exams
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury
Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tourna ..
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases5 minutes ago
-
NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth5 minutes ago
-
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP17 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs17 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif congrats newly elected office bearers of PFUJ9 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on professional begging, 13 arrested9 minutes ago
-
Govt pledges equal opportunities for children, vows to curb child labour: Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman9 minutes ago
-
Ukraine marks three years of resistance against Russian invasion21 minutes ago
-
Pak-Vietnam ties to be strengthened: Envoy21 minutes ago
-
Art festival 'Aks-e-Lyallpur' ends21 minutes ago
-
Firing practices are underway to improve the shooting skills of police personnel21 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi holds khuli katchery to address public concerns21 minutes ago