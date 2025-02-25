Open Menu

34 Gamblers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 09:05 PM

34 gamblers arrested

Police arrested 34 suspects for betting on a cockfight and cricket match in the city and registered a case against them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Police arrested 34 suspects for betting on a cockfight and cricket match in the city and registered a case against them.

According to a press release issued by DPO office on Tuesday, while acting on a tip-off, the Urban Area police conducted a raid and arrested red-handed 34 gamblers while betting on a cockfight and a cricket match, and recovered over Rs80,000 stake money, 29 mobile phones,10 motorcycles besides four roosters used for gambling from them.

A case has been registered against the suspects under the provisions of the Gambling Act and investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others i ..

ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases

5 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony o ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..

22 minutes ago
 NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth

NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth

5 minutes ago
 22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur

22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur

5 minutes ago
 Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season open ..

Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smoo ..

Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smooth conduct of Matric exams

5 minutes ago
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, ..

Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..

52 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Se ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

1 hour ago
 Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan ..

Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tourna ..

17 minutes ago
 Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP

Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP

17 minutes ago
 Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & d ..

Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan