34 gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Police arrested 34 suspects for betting on a cockfight and cricket match in the city and registered a case against them.

According to a press release issued by DPO office on Tuesday, while acting on a tip-off, the Urban Area police conducted a raid and arrested red-handed 34 gamblers while betting on a cockfight and a cricket match, and recovered over Rs80,000 stake money, 29 mobile phones,10 motorcycles besides four roosters used for gambling from them.

A case has been registered against the suspects under the provisions of the Gambling Act and investigations are underway.