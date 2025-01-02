34 gamblers held, over Rs. 6.6m goods recovered

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A Sadar police team, led by DSP Sadar Khalid Javed, conducted a raid in Kamalpur Jatial, and arrested 34 gamblers.

The police seized cash worth Rs. 336,000, one car, and 16 motorcycles. Additionally, 30 mobile phones, which were being used for gambling, were confiscated.

He stated, “Gambling and similar crimes promote social evils, and our actions are aimed at safeguarding the community.”