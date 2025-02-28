34 gamblers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) District police on Friday after launching a massive crackdown against gamblers nabbed 34 gamblers under its jurisdiction .

According to a police spokesperson,teams conducted raid at different localities and nabbed 34 people who were gambling on cock fighting and cricket game.

Police recovered four cocks,cash Rs.80,000,29 mobile phones and 10 motorcycles from their possessions.

The gamblers were identified as Saleem,Kaleem,Shahid,Ramzan,Tahir,Suleman,Khaleel,Sattar,Shakoor,Ghafoor,Fahad,Faheem,Umar,Umair,Zargham,Khan,Nouman,Raees,Jaleel,Abdul Rehman,Furqan,Saleh Hayyat and others.

Police registered cases against them.