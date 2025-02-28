34 Gamblers Nabbed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) District police on Friday after launching a massive crackdown against gamblers nabbed 34 gamblers under its jurisdiction .
According to a police spokesperson,teams conducted raid at different localities and nabbed 34 people who were gambling on cock fighting and cricket game.
Police recovered four cocks,cash Rs.80,000,29 mobile phones and 10 motorcycles from their possessions.
The gamblers were identified as Saleem,Kaleem,Shahid,Ramzan,Tahir,Suleman,Khaleel,Sattar,Shakoor,Ghafoor,Fahad,Faheem,Umar,Umair,Zargham,Khan,Nouman,Raees,Jaleel,Abdul Rehman,Furqan,Saleh Hayyat and others.
Police registered cases against them.
Recent Stories
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan
Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem
In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..
Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughou ..
Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
34 gamblers nabbed1 minute ago
-
Two drug supplier women nabbed11 minutes ago
-
District Development Committee meeting held in Abbottabad11 minutes ago
-
DC visits GHS, Shweki to review facilities for students41 minutes ago
-
Monitoring desk set up to control price hike in Ramazan51 minutes ago
-
PNS YARMOOK participates in international defence exhibitions1 hour ago
-
Refreshment centre theft accused arrested with booty1 hour ago
-
Seminar on leadership held at GIK Institute2 hours ago
-
Seminar on leadership held at GIK Institute10 hours ago
-
President Zardari administers oath to new cabinet members12 hours ago
-
Sports Gala prize distribution ceremony held at GCU Chiniot campus12 hours ago
-
Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal12 hours ago