34 gas pilferers booked in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Sue Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Tuesday lodged FIRs against 34 gas pilferers in different areas of the Federal capital in line with connection operations against gas theft.

Managing Director, SNGPL Aamir Tufail, Chief Engineer Islamabad Region, Masam Abrar constituted a "Special Taskforce" comprising in-charges of sub-area offices which was headed by senior engineer Mr.

Ehsan Elahi to take decisive action against gas theft, illegal extensions, and the installation of illegal meters, said a press release.

It said that strict action would be taken against the accusers and no leverage would be shown against the gas thefts as the accusers looted the national assets.