34 Haris Recovered From Private Jail Of A Landlord

Mon 30th December 2019

BADIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Rajo Khanani police have recovered 34 Haris from a private jail of a landlord in Badin during a raid.According to police the raid was conducted under court's order in village Jammu.

Those who were recovered include 24 children, 5 women and 5 men.The recovered persons will be presented in the court.Police said family members of affected persons had filed petition in the court taking the plea that the affectees are being paid no compensation or wages and they are working as forced labor.

