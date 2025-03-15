34 held over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The district administration intensified crackdown on profiteers and hoarders, launching a special campaign against those creating artificial shortages of essential commodities like sugar and flour.

The price control magistrates led by assistant commissioners concerned conducted extensive raids across the city, imposing fines amounting to Rs. 163,000 on violators. As a result, 34 profiteers were arrested for overcharging and hoarding.

According to officials, price control magistrates carried out over 11,000 inspections in a single day.

The administration was committed to ensuring that government-fixed prices for essential goods are strictly followed.

DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari emphasized that the crackdown will continue throughout Ramadan to protect consumers from exploitation. He further stated that special focus was being given to provide affordable essential goods at Ramadan bazaars, ensuring maximum relief for citizens.