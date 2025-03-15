Open Menu

34 Held Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM

34 held over profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The district administration intensified crackdown on profiteers and hoarders, launching a special campaign against those creating artificial shortages of essential commodities like sugar and flour.

The price control magistrates led by assistant commissioners concerned conducted extensive raids across the city, imposing fines amounting to Rs. 163,000 on violators. As a result, 34 profiteers were arrested for overcharging and hoarding.

According to officials, price control magistrates carried out over 11,000 inspections in a single day.

The administration was committed to ensuring that government-fixed prices for essential goods are strictly followed.

DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari emphasized that the crackdown will continue throughout Ramadan to protect consumers from exploitation. He further stated that special focus was being given to provide affordable essential goods at Ramadan bazaars, ensuring maximum relief for citizens.

Recent Stories

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

36 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

1 hour ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

2 hours ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, le ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..

2 hours ago
 Green Card holders not have permanent residency ri ..

Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..

3 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed ..

Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today

3 hours ago
 T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock ..

T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow

3 hours ago
 S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

3 hours ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

4 hours ago
 China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan