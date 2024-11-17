Open Menu

34 Kg Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM

34 kg drugs recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Bhulwal city police on Sunday foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered a huge quantity of drugs.

Police sad that the team stopped a suspected car and during checking recovered 34 kg drugs including 24 kg of opium and 10 kg of hashish from the accused namely as Zufiqar (44) r/o Peshawar.

The accused was inter provincial drug smuggler and was going to supply huge quantity of drugs to several cities of the Punjab province.

DPO Sargodha Dr.Asad Ejaaz Malhi appreciated police performance.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Punjab Drugs Car Sargodha Sunday From Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

20 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

20 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

20 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

24 hours ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

24 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

24 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

24 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

24 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan