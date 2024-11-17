34 Kg Drugs Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Bhulwal city police on Sunday foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered a huge quantity of drugs.
Police sad that the team stopped a suspected car and during checking recovered 34 kg drugs including 24 kg of opium and 10 kg of hashish from the accused namely as Zufiqar (44) r/o Peshawar.
The accused was inter provincial drug smuggler and was going to supply huge quantity of drugs to several cities of the Punjab province.
DPO Sargodha Dr.Asad Ejaaz Malhi appreciated police performance.
