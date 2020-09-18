34 kids detected with COVID-19 in 3 days after schools opening

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected 34 children in Punjab in the first three days after opening of schools

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected 34 children in Punjab in the first three days after opening of schools.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) spokesperson on Friday, 24 children have been detected with COVID-19 in Gujranwala and seven in Nankana Sahib so far.

One child and one school employee in Bhakkar while one school employee in Lodharan was detected with coronavirus.

The Government Girls Higher Secondary School Shahkot and Garrison School Nankana Sahib have been closed after detection of COVID-19 among the students.

Some cases of COVID-19 have been traced in different schools of Gujranwala district.

So far, samples of students for coronavirus test have been collected from 14,746 government and 1,566 private schools. Among 13,796 tested samples of the children, 34 were confirmed for coronavirus.

The P&SHD will close the school if two cases are confirmed with COVID-19 in the school.

The family members of the affected students are being contacted through contact tracing for sampling for COVID-19.