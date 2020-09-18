UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

34 Kids Detected With COVID-19 In 3 Days After Schools Opening

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:46 PM

34 kids detected with COVID-19 in 3 days after schools opening

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected 34 children in Punjab in the first three days after opening of schools

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected 34 children in Punjab in the first three days after opening of schools.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) spokesperson on Friday, 24 children have been detected with COVID-19 in Gujranwala and seven in Nankana Sahib so far.

One child and one school employee in Bhakkar while one school employee in Lodharan was detected with coronavirus.

The Government Girls Higher Secondary School Shahkot and Garrison School Nankana Sahib have been closed after detection of COVID-19 among the students.

Some cases of COVID-19 have been traced in different schools of Gujranwala district.

So far, samples of students for coronavirus test have been collected from 14,746 government and 1,566 private schools. Among 13,796 tested samples of the children, 34 were confirmed for coronavirus.

The P&SHD will close the school if two cases are confirmed with COVID-19 in the school.

The family members of the affected students are being contacted through contact tracing for sampling for COVID-19.

Related Topics

Punjab Gujranwala Bhakkar Nankana Sahib Family From Government Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges creating critical awareness on a ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 170 p ..

12 seconds ago

Indian diplomat turned RAW agent arrested in Germa ..

14 seconds ago

Three heads of police stations in Islamabad suspen ..

15 seconds ago

Lahore Motorway-rape case: Six sketches of main su ..

35 minutes ago

Engineer Ihtasham Javed elected FCCI president unc ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.