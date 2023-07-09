Open Menu

34 Liter Liquor Seized, 07 Liquor Suppliers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 06:20 PM

34 liter liquor seized, 07 liquor suppliers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 07 liquor suppliers and recovered 34 liters and 02 bottles of liquor from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police seized 10 liters of liquor from Adil Khan and 05 liters of liquor from Yasir and the same quantity of liquor from Shiraz.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Umar and recovered 05 liter of liquor from his possession.

Meanwhile, Kahuta police recovered 05 liters of liquor from Ismail.

Following the operation, Kalar Syedan police recovered 04 liters of liquor from Imran.

Rawat police recovered 02 bottles of liquor from Hamza Aziz.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started an investigation.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams crackdown will be continued against drug dealers and liquor suppliers without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Shiraz Sadiqabad Same Kahuta Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

20 minutes ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

2 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

2 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

2 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

2 hours ago
RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

2 hours ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan