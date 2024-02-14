3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kishtwar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit the Kishtwar district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, India’s National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on its official X handle.
The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 33.35 and longitude 76.62, as per the NCS.
