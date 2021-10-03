3.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Khuzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale jolted Khuzdar and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on early Sunday morning.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the quake was near Khuzdar, a private news channel reported.

No loss of life or property was reported so far. The earthquake sparked panic among the people. They came out of their homes reciting Kalma Tayyba.