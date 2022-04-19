34-member 'coalition cabinet' takes oath

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The 34-member Federal cabinet comprising the members from mainstream political parties of the country took oath on Tuesday at a swearing-in ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to the cabinet members � 31 federal ministers and three state ministers, a week after he had sworn-in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the head of the government.

Besides PM Shehbaz Sharif, the event was attended by senior politicians including Bilawal Bhutto, former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and a large number of parliamentarians, party workers and government officials.

The new cabinet reflected the political mix of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

One member each from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Jamhoori Watan Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Q also joined the cabinet. Balochistan National Party stayed away from becoming part of the coalition cabinet.

The opposition alliance had led to the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan from his office through a majority no-confidence vote in the parliament on April 10.

On oath, the cabinet made its solemn pledge "to bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan, discharge its duties honestly to the best of ability and faithfully in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the law".

"I will strive to preserve the Islamic Ideology which is the basis for the creation of Pakistan. That I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions," said the new ministers in chorus-reading of the text of the official oath.

The list of federal ministers categorized as per their political parties is as under: FEDERAL MINISTERS: Pakistan Muslim League-N: 1. Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA 2. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, MNA 3. Rana Sana Ullah Khan. MNA 4. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA 5. Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA 6. Khurrum Dastagir Khan, MNA 7. Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA 8. Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA 9. Mian Javed Latif, MNA 10. Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, MNA 11. Murtaza Javed Abbasi. MNA 12. Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator 13. Miftah Ismail PAKISTAN PEOPLE'S PARTY: 14. Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA 15. Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA 16. Sherry Rehman, Senator 17. Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA 18. Shazia Marri, MNA 19. Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA 20. Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA 21. Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari, MNA 22. Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNA Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl: 23. Asad Mahmood, MNA 24. Abdul Wasay, MNA 25. Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA 26. Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator MUTTAHIDA QAUMI MOVEMENT: 27. Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA 28. Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator Balochistan Awami Party: 29. Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA JAMHOORI WATAN PARTY: 30. Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, MNA Pakistan Muslim League-Q: 31. Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA MINISTERS OF STATE: 1. Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA � PML-N 2. Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA � PPP 3. Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA � PML-N The cabinet also includes Advisers namely Qamar Zaman Kaira, Engineer Amir Muqam and Aon Chaudhry.

The President House in a statement issued prior to the oath-taking ceremony said that President Dr Arif Alvi had given formal approval to the Names of the federal and state ministers, and advisers.

The portfolios of the cabinet will be announced later.