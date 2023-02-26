34-member HEC delegation leaves for Istanbul to participate at Eurasia summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of the Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP), a 34-member delegation from Pakistan representing 20 universities and organizations will attend the Eurasian Higher Education Summit (EURI) in Istanbul.

For the first time, a Pakistan Pavilion will be established, where six leading universities will set up booths and representatives from other Pakistani universities will brief attendees about various academic programs and explore opportunities for collaboration, student and faculty exchange, and joint academic projects. This was announced in a press release issued on Sunday.

The Pakistani delegation will be headed by Prof. Dr. Ch. Abdul Rehman, Chairman of APSUP, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhry, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, and Awais Raoof, President of APSUP Punjab.

The University of Lahore, Superior University, University of Faisalabad, University of Sialkot, University of Management and Technology, and Institute of business Management will set up booths at the Pakistani Pavilion.

In addition to the APSUP leadership, Chairmen of the board of Governors, Rectors, Vice Chancellors, and representatives from Iqra University, Indus University, University of South Asia, Brains Institute, SBB Dewan University, Institute of Southern Punjab, ISAT, and Gift University will also be part of the delegation.

EURI is the largest annual international higher education event in Eurasia and provides great networking and academic partnership opportunities for higher education institutions and other stakeholders in the international higher education sector from all around the world. It also provides an opportunity for higher education leaders to learn from each other's best practices and experiences.

During their visit to Turkey, the Pakistani delegation will also express solidarity with earthquake-affected people. Special scholarships, along with financial and in-kind assistance, will be announced for the affected youth.

The delegation will also visit leading Turkish universities and sign MOUs with international universities.