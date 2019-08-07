UrduPoint.com
34 More Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteers In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:35 PM

34 more arrested in crackdown against profiteers in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 34 more milkmen for charging more than official rate during a crackdown against profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 34 more milkmen for charging more than official rate during a crackdown against profiteers.

In connections with the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sara Rehman inspected the milkmen shops on Dalazak Road and in City Town while the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-I, Asif Iqbal checked milkmen shops various localities of Gulbahar.

Similarly, others AACs including Hamid Gigiyani, Mina Zahir, Syed Ayub Shah and Rizwana Dar also checked milkmen shops in their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 34 persons for profiteering, lack of official price-list and poor cleanliness conditions.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed all administrative officers of the districts for ensuring the provision of milk on the officially fixed price and ordered strict action against the violators.

